2024 PGA Championship Tiger updates: Round 1 scores, highlights and where to watch
2 Min Read
Tiger Woods readies to begin Thursday's opening round at Valhalla. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods knows he's competitively rusty, compared to the vast majority of this week's PGA Championship field.
That doesn't mean he expects any less of himself.
Woods, 48, gets underway at 8:14 a.m. ET Thursday for the opening round of the 106th PGA Championship, grouped alongside Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. (A 10-minute fog delay pushed back his tee time from 8:04.)
Woods' history echoes throughout the grounds, as his 2000 PGA Championship victory here (outlasting Bob May in a three-hole playoff) marked the third leg of the "Tiger Slam," which he completed at the 2001 Masters. Woods won the 2000 U.S. Open and The Open by a combined 23 shots, before the wily veteran May gave him all he could handle for 75 holes at Valhalla. As has often been the case in a nearly three-decade professional career, though, Woods was the last man standing.
Can Woods recapture that magic this week at Valhalla? His body isn't what it once was (he'd be the first to admit) as various injuries and surgeries have taken their toll. Then again, he was within striking distance of the leaders through 36 holes at last month's Masters, where he made the cut with rounds of 73-72 before drifting backward on the weekend. He'll look for a stronger 72-hole effort at this week's PGA, if his body holds up.
Keep it here for updates throughout Woods' opening round at the 106th PGA Championship (all times ET).
8:32 a.m.: Woods plays a fairway metal to the rough some 50 yards short of the green on his opening hole, the par-5 10th, leaving an awkward angle for his third shot, short-sided. He plays a masterful high flop shot for his third, 12 feet past the hole, and two-putts for an opening par. The 82-time TOUR winner is off and running at Valhalla.
8:15 a.m.: Woods takes driver for his first swing, beginning on the par-5 10th, and uncorks a high fade that splits the fairway. The crowd roars. Woods is sporting a salmon shirt with his new Sun Day Red branding.