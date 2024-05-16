2024 PGA Championship Tiger updates: Round 1 scores, highlights and where to watch

Can Woods recapture that magic this week at Valhalla? His body isn't what it once was (he'd be the first to admit) as various injuries and surgeries have taken their toll. Then again, he was within striking distance of the leaders through 36 holes at last month's Masters, where he made the cut with rounds of 73-72 before drifting backward on the weekend. He'll look for a stronger 72-hole effort at this week's PGA, if his body holds up.