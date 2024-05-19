Playoff format for the PGA Championship: How it works, holes, history and more

If the lead is tied after 72 holes, a three-hole aggregate playoff will ensue. Participants will draw numbers to determine who tees off first. The playoff holes will be Nos. 13, 17 and 18 at Valhalla Golf Club. Whichever player has the lowest combined score over the three holes will be deemed the champion. In the event of a tie after three playoff holes, the playoff will move to a sudden-death format, with the rotation of holes as follows: Nos. 18, 13, 17 and 18 repeated.