Scottie Scheffler tees off in Round 2 of PGA Championship after releasing statement on arrest
2 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler of the United States and his caddie, Ted Scott, walk on the driving range during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Scottie Scheffler has teed off in the second round of the PGA Championship.
Scheffler was arrested by Kentucky's Louisville Metro Police Department on Friday morning after attempting to drive into the entrance of Valhalla Golf Club.
Scheffler released the following statement:
"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today. Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."
Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.
Scheffler was released on his own recognizance and arrived at Valhalla Golf Club at 9:12 a.m. ET.
A heavy security presence was situated outside Valhalla stemming from a separate serious car accident earlier in the morning. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a shuttle bus just outside the property lines around 5 a.m. ET, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed. The accident caused a delay to the start of Round 2 of the PGA Championship. Tee times were pushed back 80 minutes.
"This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club," the PGA of America said in a statement. "This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones.”
The second round began at 8:35 a.m. ET. Scheffler teed off at 10:08 a.m. ET. Scheffler began the round 4-under, five shots back of leader Xander Schauffele.