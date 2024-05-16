At 106th PGA Championship, may the most resilient golfer win

McIlroy has 20 top-10 finishes (most in golf, by three) but no wins in the majors since he won the 2014 PGA here. But even harsh blows at the 2022 Open Championship and 2023 U.S. Open – both of which he could have won with even halfway decent putting – couldn’t keep him down. He is the only three-time FedExCup winner and coming off wins in his last two starts, at the Wells Fargo Championship and Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with Shane Lowry).