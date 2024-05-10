PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Myrtle Beach Classic: How to watch Round 3, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of the Myrtle Beach Classic gets underway Saturday from The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This is the inaugural playing of the Myrtle Beach Classic and second event in South Carolina on the PGA TOUR schedule (RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island) and is being played as an Additional Event alongside the Wells Fargo Championship.

    After carding four straight birdies to get to 12-under on Friday, Chris Gotterup grabbed the second-round lead. He is trailed closely by 2023 Ryder Cup player Robert MacIntyre (11-under), Jorge Campillo (10-under) and a pack at 9-under, including Texas alum Beau Hossler.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Special programming alert:
      • 'PGA TOUR Originals: Greatness Has a Home – The Wells Fargo Championship': Tune in this Saturday from 2:30-3 p.m. on CBS for a look at the illustrious legacy of Quail Hollow Club with a focus on its two decades as the host venue for the PGA TOUR's Wells Fargo Championship. Hosted by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz, the show highlights the origins of Quail Hollow Club and relives pivotal moments on and off the golf course as one of the TOUR's premiere proving grounds for golf's biggest stars.

