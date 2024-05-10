Myrtle Beach Classic: How to watch Round 3, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

'PGA TOUR Originals: Greatness Has a Home – The Wells Fargo Championship':

Tune in this Saturday from 2:30-3 p.m. on CBS for a look at the illustrious legacy of Quail Hollow Club with a focus on its two decades as the host venue for the PGA TOUR's Wells Fargo Championship. Hosted by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz, the show highlights the origins of Quail Hollow Club and relives pivotal moments on and off the golf course as one of the TOUR's premiere proving grounds for golf's biggest stars.