Five things to know: Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach

Robert Trent Jones Sr. (RTJ) is a legend of golf course architecture, but back in the late 1940’s, Jones was still struggling to establish himself in the industry. Though he was well-trained for the task, Jones’ career – like the entire golf industry – was interrupted by the Depression and World War II and took time to emerge postwar. He had a number of low-budget public courses to his credit and was one of 14 founding members (along with Donald Ross) of the American Society of Golf Course Architects in 1947. He’d also just finished redesigning the par-3 16th hole at Augusta National and had begun working with Bobby Jones on Peachtree Golf Club in Atlanta. Then Robert Trent Jones Sr. landed the assignment for the Dunes Club, which became his first nationally acclaimed solo design. It also established his reputation for designing courses that required a style of aerial power golf that repudiated the classic-era ground game.