Myrtle Beach native, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host Vanna White brings excitement to golf
3 Min Read
Vanna White speaks ahead of the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic. (Stephanie Royer/PGA TOUR)
Written by Stephanie Royer
After a hefty spin, the wheel of golf has finally landed on Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The city is set to host the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club this week as an Additional Event alongside the Wells Fargo Championship.
Among those playing in the 52-team pro-am on Wednesday is Vanna White, celebrated co-host of the show “Wheel of Fortune.” Born and raised in North Myrtle Beach, White is most famous for uncovering letters that could lead to make-or-break for contestants for the past 41 years — but she also possesses a lesser-known connection to golf.
“I started playing golf when I was young, and it only lasted for a couple of years – of course, other things got in the way,” she said ahead of the pro-am.
White picked the game back up back five years ago and is now quite the golf enthusiast, participating in her fair share of celebrity tournaments.
“It’s beautiful on the course, it’s nature, and you’re really competing against yourself and I just have fun when I go out there,” she said. “I don’t take it too seriously. It’s a great escape and a good way to clear your mind.”
Vanna White will be playing in the Myrtle Beach Classic pro-am on Wednesday. (Courtesy Vanna White/Facebook)
Golf has also taught White lessons applicable to her life and career: “If I’ve learned anything over the past few years from golf, it’s been to never give up. Never give up! There’s always a better score.”
Now, White is proud to be one of the ambassadors of her hometown event. For a city lauded as the “golfing capital of the world,” the Myrtle Beach Classic has been decades in the making. The Grand Strand has played host to Senior and Ladies PGA Championships and a multitude of amateur, junior and collegiate events, but this is the first time a PGA TOUR event will be played here.
White initially didn’t want to play in the pro-am, but caved pretty quickly.
“I’m so excited, I’m a little kid in a candy store. … The course is so beautiful. … it’s breathtaking, everything about it,” she said while beaming.
She did play the Dunes Club a couple months ago – but refrained from mentioning her score (“It was hard,” she admitted.) and will be teeing it up here again alongside her brother Chip on Wednesday.
Despite her illustrious and continuing life and future in Hollywood, as White just signed on for two more years of the show along with new co-host Ryan Seacrest, she tries to visit her roots a few times a year.
"When I was born ... no one could pronounce my name correctly – Vana? Vanya? – I can come home now and people know me as Vanna,” she reflected. “I don't consider myself a celebrity even when I'm on TV, and especially when I come home. I'm still that Vanna that I grew up as, and I'll always be that same person.”
Part of White’s golf journey has been to break 100, which she accomplished in 2021. Is it time to break 90?
“I'm so close,” she admitted. “I'm shooting in the mid-90s right now – that's not bragging by any means – but it's those few putts that you miss. I'm working on it. Maybe tomorrow."
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played on her college golf team and is currently on a meaningful journey to travel to every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.