Blades Brown becomes second straight 16-year-old to make PGA TOUR cut at Myrtle Beach Classic
3 Min Read
Shoots back-nine 31 to move inside cutline
Written by Stephanie Royer
First it was 15-year-old Miles Russell who in April became the youngest player to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour. Last week, 16-year-old Kris Kim made the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This week, 16-year-old Blades Brown is picking up the baton.
In his PGA TOUR debut at the Myrtle Beach Classic, played as an Additional Event to the Wells Fargo Championship, Brown opened with a 1-over 72 on Thursday and followed up with a 4-under 67 on Friday to move to 3-under for the tournament and one shot inside the cutline.
Brown described his first round as "all positivity and so much fun," but admitted there were "a few things I need to tighten up."
"He had some crazy bogeys out of nowhere yesterday," said his mother, Rhonda Blades Brown – a former WNBA player and Blades' namesake – while following his round Friday. "But he's only 16 and this is a lot of people. I'm impressed that he's controlling his emotions this well."
"This course has some teeth to it," Brown said Thursday. "I'm not 100 percent used to that yet."
Blades Brown makes birdie on No. 11 at Myrtle Beach
On Friday, it was Brown who showed his teeth. He started with six straight pars – and six greens in regulation – before making a 9-foot birdie on the 16th hole (he started his day on No. 10). He bobbled with a bogey on No. 18, failing to convert on an up-and-down from the greenside bunker.
"A wise man once told me the tournament starts on the back nine Sunday," said the Tennessee native, reflecting on his round. "For me, I know it's not Sunday, but after making bogey on 18, that was my Sunday back nine. I just said, 'Okay, whatever happens happens.' Jack (Bethmann, his caddie) told me, 'You've got to get everything to the hole this time.'"
Invigorated, Brown made birdie putts from 12 and 16 feet at Nos. 1 and 3. He opted to go for the green on the par-5 fourth hole, but his 3-wood landed in the water. After taking a drop, his approach shot went over the green.
Facing a 29-foot chip for par, he said he thought to himself, "Okay, I feel like I can chip this in. ... And then it goes in and I'm like. 'All right, let's get it.'" Brown made back-to-back birdie putts from 15 and 8 feet on Nos. 6 and 7, then parred out for a back-nine 31. He jumped 120 spots in Strokes Gained: Putting, finishing fifth on Friday.
Ahead of the tournament, Brown professed his biggest goal was to make it to the weekend, and his relief was palpable.
"After I made that 2-inch putt on No. 9 (his last hole of the day), I was like 'Yes! I can go chill by the beach,'" he said.
But not before signing autographs for the fan club he had amassed by the end of the day. Supporters lined up by the putting green waiting for him, chanting his name.
Brown expressed his gratitude for the "undevoted love and support" of his family and team. Reflecting on his debut experience, he said: "Yesterday was my first time ever playing a PGA TOUR event, so I was a little nerve-wracked the whole day. Today I felt like I was playing the game that I wanted to play. ... It feels surreal. ... It gives me momentum and courage for future events."
Rhonda brought him back to earth: "I told him if he makes the cut that's two less days he gets to do school," she said.
"Watching him is nerve-wracking. But we're supposed to be having fun, so that's what I'm trying to do."
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played college golf and is currently pursuing an MBA. A world traveler, she hopes to always keep her country count above her age and to hit every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.