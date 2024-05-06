PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Track scores for Myrtle Beach Classic's Monday qualifier

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

University of Oklahoma alum Garett Reband is among those seeking a spot in the Myrtle Beach Classic. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

University of Oklahoma alum Garett Reband is among those seeking a spot in the Myrtle Beach Classic. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Myrtle Beach Classic's Monday qualifier is underway, as players seek four available spots in this week's field in South Carolina.

    The inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic, a PGA TOUR Additional Event, will be contested at historic The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Thursday-Sunday.

    Notables in the Monday qualifier field range from TOUR winners Robert Garrigus, Robert Streb and Scott Brown, to up-and-comers like Garett Reband, Brandon Berry and amateur Walker Isley. The qualifier is being contested at TPC Myrtle Beach.

    Click here to track all scores from Monday's qualifier.

    In all, 56 players are competing for four spots in the Myrtle Beach Classic. This file will be updated later with more information on the four qualifiers.

