Purse breakdown: Myrtle Beach Classic

The PGA TOUR heads back to South Carolina for the inaugural playing of the Myrtle Beach Classic at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Being played as an Additional Event alongside the Wells Fargo Championship, 300 FedExCup points are up for grabs. The field is headlined by four-time TOUR winner Daniel Berger and South Carolina native Kevin Kisner. Check out the full purse breakdown below.