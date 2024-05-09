20M AGO
Myrtle Beach Classic: How to watch Round 2, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the Myrtle Beach Classic gets underway Friday from The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This is the inaugural playing of the Myrtle Beach Classic and second event in South Carolina on the PGA TOUR schedule (RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island) and is being played as an Additional Event alongside the Wells Fargo Championship.
Beau Hossler and Robert MacIntyre lead the way at 7-under after Round 1. Davis Thompson and Alejandro Tosti are among the pack of four one shot off the lead at 6-under. A total of 21 players are at 4-under or better, within three shots of the lead.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Television:
- Friday: 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Special programming alert:
- 'PGA TOUR Originals: Greatness Has a Home – The Wells Fargo Championship': Tune in this Saturday from 2:30-3 p.m. on CBS for a look at the illustrious legacy of Quail Hollow Club with a focus on its two decades as the host venue for the PGA TOUR's Wells Fargo Championship. Hosted by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz, the show highlights the origins of Quail Hollow Club and relives pivotal moments on and off the golf course as one of the TOUR's premiere proving grounds for golf's biggest stars.