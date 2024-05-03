Inside the Field: Myrtle Beach Classic
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads back to South Carolina for the Myrtle Beach Classic, the next Additional Event on the 2024 TOUR schedule.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates. Check back later to see the advanced, categorized field list.
Abbate, Ryan +
Albertson, Anders
Alexander, Tyson
Atkins, Matt +
Baddeley, Aaron
Barjon, Paul
Barnes, Erik
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Björk, Alexander
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Brown, Blades +
Bryan, Wesley
Bryan, IV, George +
Buckley, Hayden
Byrd, Jonathan +
Campillo, Jorge
Campos, Rafael
Chappell, Kevin
Coody, Parker
Coody, Pierceson
Cook, Austin
Crowe, Trace
Dahmen, Joel
Deneen, Morgan +
Dickson, Taylor +
Docherty, Alistair +
Dougherty, Kevin
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Duncan, Tyler
Echavarria, Nico
Endycott, Harrison
Fishburn, Patrick
Fox, Ryan
Furr, Wilson
Ghim, Doug
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Gumberg, Jordan +
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill +
Hadley, Chesson
Hale, Jr., Blaine
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Harmeling, Evan +
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hoey, Rico
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Knowles, Philip
Kohles, Ben
Kraft, Kelly
Laird, Martin
Lawrence, Thriston @
Lee, K.H.
Lindheim, Nicholas
Lipsky, David
Lower, Justin
MacIntyre, Robert
Martin, Ben
Mayer, Jon #
McCormick, Ryan
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Merritt, Troy
Moore, Ryan
NeSmith, Matt
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
O'Hair, Sean
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Pan, C.T.
Pendrith, Taylor
Pereda, Raul
Perez, Victor
Phillips, Chandler
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Riley, Davis
Ryder, Sam
Schmid, Matti
Shattuck, Braden
Shelton, Robby
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Springer, Hayden
Stanger, Jimmy
Stevens, Sam
Streelman, Kevin
Suh, Justin
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Teater, Josh
Thompson, Davis
Tosti, Alejandro
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Wallace, Matt
Ward, Dalton +
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
Whaley, Vince
Whitney, Tom
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Xiong, Norman
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Yuan, Carl
* Open Qualifier
+ Sponsor Exemption
# Section Champion
@ Commissioner Exemption - Foreign Players.