2H AGO

Inside the Field: Myrtle Beach Classic

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads back to South Carolina for the Myrtle Beach Classic, the next Additional Event on the 2024 TOUR schedule.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates. Check back later to see the advanced, categorized field list.

    Abbate, Ryan +
    Albertson, Anders
    Alexander, Tyson
    Atkins, Matt +
    Baddeley, Aaron
    Barjon, Paul
    Barnes, Erik
    Berger, Daniel
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Björk, Alexander
    Bramlett, Joseph
    Brehm, Ryan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Brown, Blades +
    Bryan, Wesley
    Bryan, IV, George +
    Buckley, Hayden
    Byrd, Jonathan +
    Campillo, Jorge
    Campos, Rafael
    Chappell, Kevin
    Coody, Parker
    Coody, Pierceson
    Cook, Austin
    Crowe, Trace
    Dahmen, Joel
    Deneen, Morgan +
    Dickson, Taylor +
    Docherty, Alistair +
    Dougherty, Kevin
    Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
    Duncan, Tyler
    Echavarria, Nico
    Endycott, Harrison
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Fox, Ryan
    Furr, Wilson
    Ghim, Doug
    Gotterup, Chris
    Greyserman, Max
    Griffin, Ben
    Griffin, Lanto
    Gumberg, Jordan +
    Gutschewski, Scott
    Haas, Bill +
    Hadley, Chesson
    Hale, Jr., Blaine
    Hall, Harry
    Hardy, Nick
    Harmeling, Evan +
    Higgo, Garrick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Hoey, Rico
    Horschel, Billy
    Hossler, Beau
    Kim, Chan
    Kim, Michael
    Kim, S.H.
    Kisner, Kevin
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knowles, Philip
    Kohles, Ben
    Kraft, Kelly
    Laird, Martin
    Lawrence, Thriston @
    Lee, K.H.
    Lindheim, Nicholas
    Lipsky, David
    Lower, Justin
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Martin, Ben
    Mayer, Jon #
    McCormick, Ryan
    McNealy, Maverick
    Meissner, Mac
    Merritt, Troy
    Moore, Ryan
    NeSmith, Matt
    Norlander, Henrik
    Novak, Andrew
    O'Hair, Sean
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Pan, C.T.
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Pereda, Raul
    Perez, Victor
    Phillips, Chandler
    Ramey, Chad
    Reavie, Chez
    Riley, Davis
    Ryder, Sam
    Schmid, Matti
    Shattuck, Braden
    Shelton, Robby
    Sigg, Greyson
    Silverman, Ben
    Skinns, David
    Sloan, Roger
    Smalley, Alex
    Snedeker, Brandt
    Spaun, J.J.
    Springer, Hayden
    Stanger, Jimmy
    Stevens, Sam
    Streelman, Kevin
    Suh, Justin
    Tarren, Callum
    Taylor, Ben
    Teater, Josh
    Thompson, Davis
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Trainer, Martin
    Tway, Kevin
    Valimaki, Sami
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Wallace, Matt
    Ward, Dalton +
    Watney, Nick
    Werenski, Richy
    Whaley, Vince
    Whitney, Tom
    Wu, Brandon
    Wu, Dylan
    Xiong, Norman
    Young, Carson
    Yu, Kevin
    Yuan, Carl

    * Open Qualifier
    + Sponsor Exemption
    # Section Champion
    @ Commissioner Exemption - Foreign Players.

