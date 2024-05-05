Bryan Bros end up with tee times at Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Wesley Bryan won’t play the Wells Fargo Championship via the Aon Swing 5, but there’s a silver lining. He’ll compete at the Myrtle Beach Classic in his home state of South Carolina alongside his older brother George Bryan IV.
The Bryan brothers, co-founders of the acclaimed Bryan Bros Golf YouTube channel, took different but effective routes to tee times at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic.
George Bryan IV nearly earned a spot via “The Q,” an 18-hole, 16-player shootout of YouTube creators and South Carolinian pros, but he lost a playoff to Matt Atkins for the one spot available at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Shortly thereafter, George was awarded a sponsor exemption into the event.
“It’s almost like a dream come true,” he said.
Wesley Bryan began the season on limited TOUR status as a past champion (2017 RBC Heritage, also in his home state). He took advantage of an opportunity at the Corales Puntacana Championship, finishing runner-up to improve his reshuffle position to the point where he comfortably earned a spot in the Myrtle Beach Classic on his number.
The twist: That Corales Puntacana runner-up nearly earned Wesley Bryan a spot at the Wells Fargo via the Aon Swing 5 (the top five FedExCup points earners, not otherwise exempt, across the Corales Puntacana Championship, Zurich Classic of New Orleans). Bryan entered THE CJ CUP at No. 3 on the Aon Swing 5, but he missed the cut at TPC Craig Ranch and was surpassed by Taylor Pendrith, Ben Kohles, Alex Noren and Kevin Tway. He finished at No. 7, two spots off the pace.
South Carolina it is, as Wesley Bryan looks to thrill his home-state fans – and do battle against his older brother.