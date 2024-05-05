Bryan Bros end up with tee times at Myrtle Beach Classic

The twist: That Corales Puntacana runner-up nearly earned Wesley Bryan a spot at the Wells Fargo via the Aon Swing 5 (the top five FedExCup points earners, not otherwise exempt, across the Corales Puntacana Championship, Zurich Classic of New Orleans). Bryan entered THE CJ CUP at No. 3 on the Aon Swing 5, but he missed the cut at TPC Craig Ranch and was surpassed by Taylor Pendrith, Ben Kohles, Alex Noren and Kevin Tway. He finished at No. 7, two spots off the pace.