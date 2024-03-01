PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Inside the Field: Puerto Rico Open

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR returns to Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, for the Puerto Rico Open where Nico Echavarria will aim to defend his title.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Nico Echavarria
    Kevin Kisner
    K.H. Lee
    Camilo Villegas

    Career money exemption
    Zach Johnson

    Sponsor's exemptions (members not otherwise exempt)
    Scott Brown
    D.A. Points

    Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
    Angel Ayora
    Fred Biondi
    Justin Hastings
    Rasmus Højgaard
    Yuxin Lin
    Chris Nido
    Evan Pena
    Taiga Semikawa
    Gareth Steyn
    Jackson Van Paris

    Sponsor's exemption (designated)
    Domenico Geminiani
    Kelvin Hernandez
    Julian Perico
    Aram Yenidjeian

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Tyler Collet

    Past champion member
    Martin Trainer

    Top 30 on FedExCup points list
    Aaron Wise

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs
    Brandon Wu
    Ben Griffin
    Samuel Stevens
    Aaron Rai

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Garrick Higgo
    Callum Tarren
    Harry Hall
    Nate Lashley
    David Lipsky
    Kevin Streelman
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Aaron Baddeley
    Martin Laird
    Ben Martin
    Matti Schmid
    Troy Merritt

    # Major medical extension
    Brandt Snedeker
    Vince Whaley

    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
    Victor Perez
    Robert MacIntyre
    Jorge Campillo
    Ryo Hisatsune

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    Chan Kim
    Alejandro Tosti
    Richard Hoey
    Ben Silverman
    Pierceson Coody
    Paul Barjon
    Max Greyserman
    Chandler Phillips
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    David Skinns
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Jimmy Stanger
    Norman Xiong
    Nicholas Lindheim
    Joe Highsmith
    Patrick Fishburn
    McClure Meissner
    Tom Whitney
    Kevin Dougherty
    Chris Gotterup
    William Furr
    Parker Coody
    Josh Teater
    Ryan McCormick
    Scott Gutschewski
    Roger Sloan
    Rafael Campos

    Top-five finishers and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School
    Harrison Endycott
    Trace Crowe
    Blaine Hale, Jr.
    Raul Pereda
    Hayden Springer

    Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical
    Erik Barnes

    Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44
    Patton Kizzire
    Kevin Chappell

    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
    Henrik Norlander
    Scott Piercy
    Zecheng Dou
    Kramer Hickok
    Austin Smotherman
    MJ Daffue
    Adam Long
    Jimmy Walker
    Harry Higgs
    Russell Knox
    Kelly Kraft
    Austin Cook
    Paul Haley II

    # Major medical extension (non-exempt)
    Bill Haas

    Beyond No. 150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
    Kevin Tway
    Dylan Frittelli
    Satoshi Kodaira
    Cody Gribble
    Richy Werenski
    James Hahn
    Cameron Percy
    Ryan Armour
    Jason Dufner
    Sean O'Hair
    Brice Garnett
    S.Y. Noh
    Chris Stroud
    Robert Streb
    Jim Herman
    Jonathan Byrd
    Sung Kang
    Wesley Bryan
    Brian Stuard
    William McGirt
    Andrew Landry
    Nick Watney
    Ricky Barnes
    Tommy Gainey

    # Latest medical extension information can be found here.

