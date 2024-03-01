Inside the Field: Puerto Rico Open
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR returns to Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, for the Puerto Rico Open where Nico Echavarria will aim to defend his title.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Nico Echavarria
Kevin Kisner
K.H. Lee
Camilo Villegas
Career money exemption
Zach Johnson
Sponsor's exemptions (members not otherwise exempt)
Scott Brown
D.A. Points
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Angel Ayora
Fred Biondi
Justin Hastings
Rasmus Højgaard
Yuxin Lin
Chris Nido
Evan Pena
Taiga Semikawa
Gareth Steyn
Jackson Van Paris
Sponsor's exemption (designated)
Domenico Geminiani
Kelvin Hernandez
Julian Perico
Aram Yenidjeian
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Tyler Collet
Past champion member
Martin Trainer
Top 30 on FedExCup points list
Aaron Wise
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs
Brandon Wu
Ben Griffin
Samuel Stevens
Aaron Rai
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Garrick Higgo
Callum Tarren
Harry Hall
Nate Lashley
David Lipsky
Kevin Streelman
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Aaron Baddeley
Martin Laird
Ben Martin
Matti Schmid
Troy Merritt
# Major medical extension
Brandt Snedeker
Vince Whaley
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
Victor Perez
Robert MacIntyre
Jorge Campillo
Ryo Hisatsune
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Chan Kim
Alejandro Tosti
Richard Hoey
Ben Silverman
Pierceson Coody
Paul Barjon
Max Greyserman
Chandler Phillips
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
David Skinns
Jacob Bridgeman
Jimmy Stanger
Norman Xiong
Nicholas Lindheim
Joe Highsmith
Patrick Fishburn
McClure Meissner
Tom Whitney
Kevin Dougherty
Chris Gotterup
William Furr
Parker Coody
Josh Teater
Ryan McCormick
Scott Gutschewski
Roger Sloan
Rafael Campos
Top-five finishers and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School
Harrison Endycott
Trace Crowe
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Raul Pereda
Hayden Springer
Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical
Erik Barnes
Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44
Patton Kizzire
Kevin Chappell
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
Henrik Norlander
Scott Piercy
Zecheng Dou
Kramer Hickok
Austin Smotherman
MJ Daffue
Adam Long
Jimmy Walker
Harry Higgs
Russell Knox
Kelly Kraft
Austin Cook
Paul Haley II
# Major medical extension (non-exempt)
Bill Haas
Beyond No. 150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
Kevin Tway
Dylan Frittelli
Satoshi Kodaira
Cody Gribble
Richy Werenski
James Hahn
Cameron Percy
Ryan Armour
Jason Dufner
Sean O'Hair
Brice Garnett
S.Y. Noh
Chris Stroud
Robert Streb
Jim Herman
Jonathan Byrd
Sung Kang
Wesley Bryan
Brian Stuard
William McGirt
Andrew Landry
Nick Watney
Ricky Barnes
Tommy Gainey
# Latest medical extension information can be found here.