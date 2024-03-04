The First Look: Puerto Rico Open

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Rasmus Højgaard tees it up on the PGA TOUR for the second week in a row. Højgaard has had an impressive run on the DP World Tour to start 2024 and fell just one shot short of making the cut at PGA National… This is the third week in a row for Fred Biondi to receive a sponsor invite. Biondi, the 2023 NCAA individual champion at the University of Florida, has made all four cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 including a tie for seventh to start the season… Spain’s Angel Ayora is set to make his PGA TOUR debut. Ayora has two top-15 finishes on the DP World Tour this year… Justin Hastings will also make his PGA TOUR debut this week. The native of the Cayman Islands is a junior at the University of San Diego and was named the 2023 PING All-West Region and made the All-Mountain West Conference team… Recent University of Florida graduate Yuxin Lin is back in action on the PGA TOUR. Lin won the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in 2017 and 2019 and made his non-major TOUR debut at the Shriners Children’s Open last fall. He teed it up at The American Express earlier this year and found the weekend… Puerto Rico’s own Chris Nido is back in action in his home country for the fifth time and looking for a little bit more like at Rio Grande – he’s not yet made the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in his career… Puerto Rican teenager Evan Pena will play the PGA TOUR for the first time (without even being old to enough to have a driver’s license) Pena won the Discover Puerto Rico Junior Championship in February and finished 35th at the Latin America Amateur Championship… Taiga Semikawa, the former world No. 1-ranked amateur, is teeing it up for the fourth time on TOUR this season. His best result was a T30 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Semikawa has won four times on the Japan Golf Tour, including twice as an amateur in 2022… Australia’s Gareth Steyn, a sophomore at Georgia State, won the White Sands Bahamas NCAA Men’s Invitational in October by one shot to earn an invite into the Puerto Rico Open… Jackson Van Paris, a junior at Vanderbilt, will make his TOUR debut. Van Paris, a can’t-miss junior golfer, won his first college individual title at the St. Andrews Links Collegiate in the fall. In 2018, he became the youngest player since Bobby Jones in 1916 to win a match at the U.S. Amateur (14 years old)… UNC Greensboro freshman Kelvin Hernandez of Puerto Rico finished runner-up at the Michelob Ultra Tour Championship in January to earn a spot in his national open… Among the sponsor invites are past Puerto Rico Open winners Scott Brown, D.A. Points and George McNeill… Rounding out the exemptions are Argentina’s Aram Yenidjkeian (making his PGA TOUR debut), fifth-year senior at Arkansas Julian Perico of Peru, and Italian pro Domenico Geminiani.