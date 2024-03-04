Puerto Rico rising: Three reasons why the island is growing as a preferred golf destination for discerning travelers

There are 18 courses in Puerto Rico with two more under construction. They’re located throughout the island and range on the golf scale from modest to magnificent. Many are amenities at resorts near capital San Juan in the north and east, highly regarded courses by well-known golf architects. Their proximity to one another is another traveler-friendly element of Puerto Rico. For differing golf experiences, consider picking the west, east or south to stay and play. Regional diversity and dozens of municipalities throughout Puerto Rico bring many unique experiences and island settings – from flat surfy oceanside to lush heaving mountainous terrain – often in the same round.