Puerto Rico rising: Three reasons why the island is growing as a preferred golf destination for discerning travelers
2 Min Read
Puerto Rico has 18 golf courses with two more under construction. (Courtesy Puerto Rico Tourism Authority)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The island of Puerto Rico is growing as a preferred golf destination for discerning travelers. Here are three reasons why with takeaways:
Travel ease
It’s well-documented that the U.S. territory is a convenient place to visit with a world of astounding things to see and do. Especially for American citizens, thanks to being bilingual, using U.S. currency and being the air hub of the Caribbean with dozens of flights daily (many direct). There are airports in San Juan (SJU), Ponce (PSE) and Aguadilla (BQN). The airports are in the north, south and west, respectively, enabling easy access to anywhere in the island.
Takeaway: Puerto Rico offers every convenience from home and is the most traveler-friendly destination in the Caribbean.
Golf destination variety
There are 18 courses in Puerto Rico with two more under construction. They’re located throughout the island and range on the golf scale from modest to magnificent. Many are amenities at resorts near capital San Juan in the north and east, highly regarded courses by well-known golf architects. Their proximity to one another is another traveler-friendly element of Puerto Rico. For differing golf experiences, consider picking the west, east or south to stay and play. Regional diversity and dozens of municipalities throughout Puerto Rico bring many unique experiences and island settings – from flat surfy oceanside to lush heaving mountainous terrain – often in the same round.
Takeaway: Variety being the spice of life, Puerto Rico, its people and the golf venues bring the “zing” – golf trips with zest – through the spirited culture and many superb courses.
Between tee times
While Puerto Rico welcomes groups of golfers who have a very specific itinerary in mind – "Golf. Eat. Drink. Sleep. Repeat." – those who prefer mixing in other trip experiences hit the jackpot. For instance, many golfers like to bet, not only on golf matches but in casinos.
Puerto Rico has casinos sprinkled throughout the island. Festivals, beaches, nightlife, water sports, hiking, biking, history, rum and cigar tours are some of the scores of other leisure activities.
Takeaway: One person’s floor is another’s ceiling, and Puerto Rico is ideally suited to serve visitors’ desired preferences.