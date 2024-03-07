PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Puerto Rico Open, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Valuable FedExCup points are on the line as PGA TOUR players take on the Puerto Rico Open, contested alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational, for the first Additional Event week of the year. The event once again boasts a field with plenty of international flavor, proven winners and up-and-comers looking for a breakthrough.

    TOUR veteran Scott Piercy and rookie Joe Highsmith share the lead after play was suspended in the first round in Puerto Rico. Play was stopped for almost two hours during the first round due to extreme weather in the area before resuming. Nearly half the field still has to complete their first round. Round 1 is set to resume at 7:20 a.m. local time.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
    • Sunday: 2:30-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

    [RELATED: How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational]

    MUST READS

    Joe Highsmith, Scott Piercy share lead in suspended first round of Puerto Rico Open

    The First Look

    Power Rankings

    Inside the Field

    Princeton grad Evan Harmeling among Puerto Rico Open's Monday qualifiers

    Puerto Rico rising: Three reasons why the island is growing as a preferred golf destination for discerning travelers

    PGA TOUR
