Puerto Rico Open, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Valuable FedExCup points are on the line as PGA TOUR players take on the Puerto Rico Open, contested alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational, for the first Additional Event week of the year. The event once again boasts a field with plenty of international flavor, proven winners and up-and-comers looking for a breakthrough.
TOUR veteran Scott Piercy and rookie Joe Highsmith share the lead after play was suspended in the first round in Puerto Rico. Play was stopped for almost two hours during the first round due to extreme weather in the area before resuming. Nearly half the field still has to complete their first round. Round 1 is set to resume at 7:20 a.m. local time.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 2:30-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
