Power Rankings: Puerto Rico Open

Brandon Wu … If there was a Power Rankings Wild Card for the Puerto Rico Open, he’d be in the hot seat. Honestly, this is more of a slight than an endorsement as he’s endured seriously long stretches without contending, only then to emerge having figured it out. It’s a tried-and-true way to navigate a PGA TOUR career, but it makes it difficult to align a profile. Well, with a T7 (2021), a T3 (2022) and a scoring average of 68.63 in two appearances at Grand Reserve, he should be a thoroughbred for the track. Perhaps a T13 on Paspalum in Mexico two weeks ago was a teaser.

Martin Trainer … The 2019 champ is among the litany of breakthrough winners at Grand Reserve, but it’s how he’s been capitalizing on opportunities despite Past Champion status on the PGA TOUR this season that warrants elevated expectations. On either side of a T19 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta – which was a start he secured originally as a four-spotter at the Sony Open in Hawaii where he made the cut, and then bubbled up in the reorder for Mexico – he hung up top 10s on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a T5 on Sunday in Argentina. It’s a small but growing sample size for a 32-year-old entering his prime and performing like it.