Round 1 of Puerto Rico Open suspended due to darkness
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Updated Thursday 6:05 p.m. ET:
Due to darkness, Round 1 of the Puerto Rico Open was suspended for the day at 6:30 p.m. local time and will resume at 7:20 a.m. local time Friday.
Updated Thursday 3:39 p.m. ET:
Round 1 of the Puerto Rico Open resumed at 4:37 p.m. local time following a delay of 1 hour, 55 minutes (2:42 pm.).
The first round at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, was suspended due to dangerous weather in the area. Players were originally held in position, then were removed from the course to seek shelter as the conditions took a turn for the worse.
Scott Piercy and Joe Highsmith share the early lead at 7-under 65, with a trio of players one stroke back at 6-under 66 – Brice Garnett, Garrick Higgo and Erik Barnes. The Puerto Rico Open is an Additional Event, with 300 FedExCup points to the winner.
At the time of suspension, all players had teed off in the afternoon wave, with the final group through four holes. Sunset in Rio Grande is 6:31 p.m. local time.