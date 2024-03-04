Play golf 'Boricua' style in Puerto Rico
A scenic view of TPC Dorado Beach. (Courtesy Puerto Rico Tourism Authority)
Revered for its beauty, Puerto Rico is a golf destination haven where the people (“Boricuas”) are as welcoming and friendly as the golf courses are fun and diverse.
“Boricua” is the term used to identify people of Puerto Rican descent. To #LiveBoricua is to enjoy the Island as they do, fully immersing themselves in who Puerto Rico is. The vibe accentuates the visitor experience on the island, taking golf trips to a spirit-filled next level. Imagine being in a tropical wonderland that astounds you at every turn – in a place filled with lovely people – and that’s the tip of the destination iceberg.
When playing golf in Puerto Rico, expect an experience as convivial as the people. Sixteen of the Island’s 18 golf courses are open to the public, with two allowing only resort guests to play them. The different playing venues offer a variety of experiences and price points. They're often at resorts and near other Island attractions and activities.
Enjoying golf in Puerto Rico is an invigorating experience, just one of many things that make a trip to the island pleasurable. You feel the soothing rhythm all around you. It's a state of mind and a way of life embodied by proud, passionate people. When you bask in the warmth of the beaches, taste the love in the food and embrace the call of adventure, you'll find the Boricua spirit in yourself, too.
Puerto Rico is a place where the old world meets with the new on an island that is small but offers an immense bounty of one-of-a-kind experiences.
The golf courses are found throughout the island – from the northwestern tip to the east coast, with several in northeastern Puerto Rico near the capital, San Juan. The island's golf resorts, complemented by remarkable ocean and rainforest views, are appreciated for their service, inspirational settings and other amenities.
Puerto Rico is an enchanting destination where history, culture, gastronomy, nightlife, beaches, hotels and resorts abound. It requires no passport for American citizens, is bilingual, uses the U.S. dollar for currency and is the Caribbean's air hub. There are more than 5,000 restaurants. Likewise, the lodging options are vast – something for everyone’s unique taste.
The island's golf venues include:
- TPC Dorado Beach (36 holes): 787-626-1020
- Costa Caribe (27): 787-812-2650
- Fort Buchanan (9): 787-707-3980
- Rio Mar (36): 787-888-6000
- Rio Bayamon (18): 787-740-1419
- Grand Reserve (27): 787-657-2000
- St. Regis Bahia Beach (18): 787-809-8000
- Caguas Real (18): 787-653-1573
- Royal Isabela (18): 787-609-5888
- Deportivo del Oeste (18): 787-851-8880
- Palmas Athletic Club (36): 787-656-3000
- Punta Borinquen (18): 787-890-2987
- El Legado (18): 787-866-8894
- El Conquistador (18): 787-863-1000
For more information on the island's golf courses, resorts and other destination attractions, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.