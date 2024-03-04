Princeton grad Evan Harmeling among Puerto Rico Open's Monday qualifiers
Evan Harmeling, 35, will make his first career TOUR start at the Puerto Rico Open. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
15-year-old Miles Russell falls short in playoff
Four players qualified for this week's Puerto Rico Open via Monday's open qualifier: Michael Gligic, Jeff Overton, Ryan Cole and Evan Harmeling.
Harmeling took the final spot via a 4-for-1 playoff, outlasting the trio of Miles Russell, Xinjun Zhang and Patrick Flavin.
Russell, 15, won last year's Junior PLAYERS Championship and held the clubhouse lead for much of Monday before ultimately falling short in the playoff. The high school freshman hails from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and was named the 2023 AJGA Rolex Boys Player of the Year, breaking Tiger Woods' mark as the award's youngest winner.
Gligic and Overton advanced through a Monday qualifier for the second straight week, having each qualified for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches last Monday. Cole will compete in his second career TOUR event, having also Monday qualified for last year's Wells Fargo Championship. Harmeling, a Princeton alum who has won on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, will make his TOUR debut.
The 18-hole Puerto Rico Open qualifier was contested at Wellington National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with the four qualifiers advancing to compete at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
Michael Gligic (7-under 65)
Age: 34
Hometown: Burlington, Ontario, Canada
Alma mater: N/A
PGA TOUR starts: 108
Cuts made: 47
Best PGA TOUR finish: T4, 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship
Notes: Made six birdies and an eagle against one bogey in qualifying round, his second straight Monday as a successful qualifier. Last week, shot 67 at Cognizant Classic's Monday qualifier and advanced via a playoff (he then missed the cut at PGA National) ... Finished No. 205 on last year's FedExCup Fall standings to lose PGA TOUR status ... First earned TOUR card via 2019 Korn Ferry Tour; season was highlighted by a victory at The Panama Championship. Also earned back his TOUR card via 2021 and 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals ... Spent 12 years as a hockey goalie before deciding to pursue golf ... Completed his final semester of high school online to move to the Orlando area and work with Sean Foley ... Played 88 events on PGA TOUR Canada, including a win and three runner-up finishes.
Jeff Overton (6-under 66)
Age: 40
Hometown: Evansville, Indiana
Alma mater: Indiana University
PGA TOUR starts: 299
Cuts made: 194
Best PGA TOUR finish: Runner-up, four times
Notes: Made six birdies in a bogey-free qualifying round, his second straight Monday as a successful qualifier. Last week, shot 66 at Cognizant Classic's Monday qualifier to earn a spot at PGA National (he missed the cut) ... Amid a comeback from a life-threatening infection suffered during a routine surgery for a herniated disk on his back; returned to competition in summer 2022 after making just one TOUR start in a six-year span ... Played four TOUR events in 2023 but didn't make a cut. Played eight Korn Ferry Tour events in 2023, missing the first seven cuts but finishing T23 at the Magnit Championship in August ... Competed for the U.S. Team at the 2010 Ryder Cup.
Ryan Cole (6-under 66)
Age: 28
Hometown: Frederick, Maryland
Alma mater: James Madison University
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Made five birdies and an eagle against one bogey in qualifying round ... Set for his second TOUR start; also Monday qualified for last year's Wells Fargo Championship, where he missed the cut ... Has made 14 of 30 cuts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, highlighted by a T5 at the 2021 Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open ... Avid fan of Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles ... Likes to eat sushi and different Asian foods ... Would like to trade places for a day with Justin Timberlake.
Evan Harmeling (5-under 67, advanced via playoff)
Age: 35
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Alma mater: Princeton University
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Began his qualifying round with eight birdies and eight pars, then suffered a triple bogey at his 17th hole, the par-4 eighth at Wellington National. Closed with a par to earn a spot in 4-for-1 playoff, from which he advanced to earn his first career PGA TOUR start ... Has made 77 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a victory at the 2020 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club. This season, is 2-for-3 in made cuts on Korn Ferry Tour ... Made 69 career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, highlighted by a victory at 2019 BMW Jamaica Classic ... Last fall, launched the Evan and Ariel Harmeling Foundation, alongside wife Ariel, to support youth education and after-school programs. The cause is close to his heart; he spent four months working at an Achievement First charter school in Connecticut during a college gap year ... Has also worked in the meat department of J. Pace & Son, an Italian supermarket in Boston ... Made a hole-in-one to win a car during the 2018 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro; gave his caddie the car.
