Princeton grad Evan Harmeling among Puerto Rico Open's Monday qualifiers

Notes: Began his qualifying round with eight birdies and eight pars, then suffered a triple bogey at his 17th hole, the par-4 eighth at Wellington National. Closed with a par to earn a spot in 4-for-1 playoff, from which he advanced to earn his first career PGA TOUR start ... Has made 77 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a victory at the 2020 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club. This season, is 2-for-3 in made cuts on Korn Ferry Tour ... Made 69 career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, highlighted by a victory at 2019 BMW Jamaica Classic ... Last fall, launched the Evan and Ariel Harmeling Foundation , alongside wife Ariel, to support youth education and after-school programs. The cause is close to his heart; he spent four months working at an Achievement First charter school in Connecticut during a college gap year ... Has also worked in the meat department of J. Pace & Son, an Italian supermarket in Boston ... Made a hole-in-one to win a car during the 2018 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro; gave his caddie the car.