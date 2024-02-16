The Genesis Invitational, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 action from The Genesis Invitational gets underway Friday from The Riviera Country Club. The third of eight Signature Events this season will feature a star-studded, 70-man field headlined by tournament host Tiger Woods making his first TOUR start of the season.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler kicked off his week with a with a 3-under 69 and stands T10, while reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland (70) returns after taking a week off to rest after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. 2021 champion and hometown hero Max Homa (73) returns to Los Angeles following four straight top-10 finishes at The Genesis, while all-time tournament earnings leader and 2020 champion at Riviera, Adam Scott – coming off five top-eight finishes across six starts worldwide dating back to November – stands T49 after a 1-over 72.
Patrick Cantlay leads after Round 1 with a 7-under 64. Cam Davis, Luke List and Jason Day linger one back while Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris are among the players sitting at 5-under, two off the lead. Woods is among 11 players at T49 after also carding a 72.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPINGS
Friday
Main feed
- 2:54 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland
Marquee groups
- 12:13 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler
- 12:25 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa
Featured groups
- 10:56 a.m.: Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd
- 12:01 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 10 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 16 (par 3)