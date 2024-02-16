The Genesis Invitational, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler kicked off his week with a with a 3-under 69 and stands T10, while reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland (70) returns after taking a week off to rest after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. 2021 champion and hometown hero Max Homa (73) returns to Los Angeles following four straight top-10 finishes at The Genesis, while all-time tournament earnings leader and 2020 champion at Riviera, Adam Scott – coming off five top-eight finishes across six starts worldwide dating back to November – stands T49 after a 1-over 72.