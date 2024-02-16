PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
The Genesis Invitational, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 action from The Genesis Invitational gets underway Friday from The Riviera Country Club. The third of eight Signature Events this season will feature a star-studded, 70-man field headlined by tournament host Tiger Woods making his first TOUR start of the season.

    World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler kicked off his week with a with a 3-under 69 and stands T10, while reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland (70) returns after taking a week off to rest after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. 2021 champion and hometown hero Max Homa (73) returns to Los Angeles following four straight top-10 finishes at The Genesis, while all-time tournament earnings leader and 2020 champion at Riviera, Adam Scott – coming off five top-eight finishes across six starts worldwide dating back to November – stands T49 after a 1-over 72.

    Patrick Cantlay leads after Round 1 with a 7-under 64. Cam Davis, Luke List and Jason Day linger one back while Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris are among the players sitting at 5-under, two off the lead. Woods is among 11 players at T49 after also carding a 72.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-8 p.m.Featured group: 1-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-8 p.m.Featured group: 1-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured holes: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 2-8 p.m.
    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    Friday

    Main feed

    • 2:54 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland

    Marquee groups

    • 12:13 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler
    • 12:25 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa

    Featured groups

    • 10:56 a.m.: Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd
    • 12:01 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 10 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 16 (par 3)


