A cut above
Tiger Woods’ streak of 142 straight made cuts
remains the gold standard of golf records
Presented by
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_146567396e55ddf1a7b523c4884ed52b7f3da26df.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_104124056888f51f0ec2aea2a54e784ba0cf6f430.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_17a92cbdf688e82256520eacb6631422e56389091.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_18f8abff1e22f47082991d4e53095f5241d3fbde8.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_1f19e8eaed2b87b29e81467984cbb8906df9298aa.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_1926ca50e6e2cd5042b824e8c696906c9b92feede.mp4
It’s the most amazing record in sports. I don’t know how you can’t wake up on a Thursday and something hurts, or you don’t feel good. It’s a testament to how well-rounded his game was because if something was off, he still had five other things that are still the best in the world.
Max Homa
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_10cd577f41f067046155329788921eae22edc5da9.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_101f5c28f6046abf8580455c507772ad7a3c6c32c.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_128f9555f290d86f5322e8e1b8420c902545aaebe.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_120f57670da4658ba613d76eec918dbd120ed7703.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_1deea7ab08fca837caf4adaad6cfda80906584c08.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_13526900b7df60e3855cf115c9f2837330ca89d07.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_18be45baaf75223e0432da29d6b97d8801adc982b.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_1809fee8246753053139ae747afdf1eb580a6e81a.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_1a40a422b9caa6f1c61343ddde3366e522bfca58c.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_1323f24f25e165b4c3c76f2d119f12eb622d2c444.mp4
It's just so outlandish. It doesn't make any sense. If you if you don't have your game, obviously the top guys, there's a few people out there that make just about every cut, but even those guys miss a cut or two every year. If you don't have your game, it's really hard to make the cut. You really can't put into words how impressive that streak is.
Sepp Straka
Tiger’s a great competitor, and all the great competitors are grinders. When you’re not playing your best, you have to grind it out and figure out how to get it done, and Tiger’s record of the most cuts made is something very special.
Jack Nicklaus, who made a career-best 105 straight cuts from the 1970 Sahara Invitational to the ’76 World Open
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_146567396e55ddf1a7b523c4884ed52b7f3da26df.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_104124056888f51f0ec2aea2a54e784ba0cf6f430.mp4
This is more intestinal fortitude than anything else. Days when you just don’t have it, you don’t mail it in. You give it everything you’ve got. I don’t care what kind of game you have; you somehow try and find a way to get it done.
Woods at ’05 Byron Nelson, where it ended
WRITER: CAMERON MORFIT
SENIOR PRODUCER: ALISTAIR CAMERON
CREATIVE DIRECTION: CRAIG HILL
VIDEO EDITORS: KARASSA ALEXANDER, JASON BODDY, JOSH WALLACE
PHOTO EDITOR: KEYUR KHAMAR
PHOTOGRAPHY: GETTY IMAGES
PROJECT MANAGEMENT: TRAVIS SMYTH
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT: BRIAN VAN ALSTINE, TIM LANGER