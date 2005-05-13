https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_146567396e55ddf1a7b523c4884ed52b7f3da26df.mp4 https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_104124056888f51f0ec2aea2a54e784ba0cf6f430.mp4 Tiger Woods’ impossible, untouchable, downright laughable streak of 142 cuts made in a row looks better with every passing year. It began without fanfare as he shot a second-round 6-under 66 at Torrey Pines North at the rain-delayed 1998 Buick Invitational (now Farmers Insurance Open). He made the cut by six shots, hardly newsworthy given he’d missed only one cut in his professional career, at the 1997 RBC Canadian Open. But Woods would go on to make every PGA TOUR cut for the next seven-plus seasons, a story that built like a slow-moving storm.

https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_17a92cbdf688e82256520eacb6631422e56389091.mp4 https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/pages/video/media_18f8abff1e22f47082991d4e53095f5241d3fbde8.mp4 Oddly, the start of Woods’ made-cuts streak would not become apparent until six and a half months after it began. He was one of 34 players who didn’t return for the last round of the rain-plagued ’98 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – which started the week before Torrey Pines but did not reconvene and finish until August – thus missing the 54-hole cut. As a result, his made-cuts streak started at Torrey, the week after Pebble on the original schedule. Woods’ streak included 31 no-cut events (The Sentry, WGCs, TOUR Championship), but Byron Nelson and Jack Nicklaus, Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, on the list for consecutive made cuts, also had no-cuts events in their totals.