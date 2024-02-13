Tiger Woods to play with Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland in Rounds 1-2 at The Genesis Invitational

It’s already been a busy week for 82-time PGA TOUR winner at The Genesis, an event Woods also hosts. He unveiled his new clothing line, “Sun Day Red” on Monday night , and played a nine-hole practice round on Tuesday morning. Donning the Sun Day Red apparel, Woods looked unbothered by the ankle as he walked the back nine at Riviera. It was a continuation of the Hero World Challenge, where Woods said his ankle felt pain-free.