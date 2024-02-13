Tiger Woods announces new Sun Day Red clothing line
2 Min Read
Tiger Woods speaks during the launch of "Sun Day Red" his new clothing line. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The wait is finally over. After weeks of speculation, Tiger Woods officially announced his new Sun Day Red clothing line at an event in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.
The announcement came at a special event near The Riviera Country Club, where Woods will play this week’s The Genesis Invitational. It will be his first official PGA TOUR event since last year’s Masters.
"It started with mom," Woods said at Monday's event. "Mom thought being a Capricorn that my power color was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments. Lo and behold, I go to a university that is red, Stanford is red. We wore red on the final day of every single tournament, and then every single tournament I've played as a professional I've worn red. It's just become synonymous with me."
Sun Day Red, which will launch May 1, describes itself on its website as "a brand that promises to bring a new and elevated standard to performance wear and luxury lifestyle fashion" with clothes that feature "never-before-seen patterns, fabrication and technical detailing intended to elevate all levels of play."
The announcement follows weeks of speculation after Woods announced the end of his partnership with Nike, the only brand he had worn as a professional, on Jan. 8.
Woods hinted at the announcement in two separate posts on X. The first read, “The vision remains the same. 2.12.24.” That was followed by another post Saturday that said, “A new day rises. 2.12.24.” The latter post showed Woods in his trademark red shirt and black pants.
"It's the right time in my life," Woods said Monday. "It's transitional. I'm not a kid anymore. I want to have a brand I'm proud of going forward."
Sun Day Red is a stand-alone business unit under the TaylorMade umbrella. Sun Day Red will be based in San Clemente, California, and not in TaylorMade’s home in nearby Carlsbad, said TaylorMade CEO David Abeles. Brad Blankinship has been appointed president of Sun Day Red and will oversee day-to-day management. Blankinship has decades of experience at leading brands including Quiksilver and RVCA.
“This brand stands alone,” Abeles said. “It is independent from TaylorMade and it is run by an independent group of leaders that are part of my team – I couldn’t be more thrilled – so that we can focus on what matters on this brand most. … This brand will have its own identity. It will have its own identity when we launch it tonight. It will have its own identity 20 years from now."
When Abeles told Woods that each stripe on the abstract Tiger represented one of his 15 major victories, Woods replied with, "Well, what are we gonna do when we get to 16?"