The First Look: Tiger Woods kicks off his PGA TOUR season at The Genesis Invitational

FIELD NOTES: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to action after making a valiant Sunday charge at the WM Phoenix Open. He finished third in his attempt to become the first golfer on TOUR to three-peat since Steve Stricker in 2009-11. Scheffler finished 12th at The Genesis last season… Reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland is back and eager to return to his form from the end of 2023. This will be his third start of the season as he looks for his first top-20 result. Riviera has been a solid spot for him, with two top-fives in three starts… Rory McIlroy is set to make just his second TOUR start in 2024 after a T66 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This will be McIlroy’s eighth start at Riviera. He finished 29th last season and has finished a career-best of fourth of The Genesis in 2019… Last week’s winner, Nick Taylor, is right back to work after ascending to his highest-ever spot ever in the Official World Golf Ranking (No. 28). Taylor also jumped 51 spots in the FedExCup with his win and is firmly inside the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10… Nine of the game’s top-10 ranked golfers will all be teeing it up… The field is comprised mainly of the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the Aon Next 10 and the Aon Swing 5 (more details below)… Nicolai Højgaard, the leading finisher from the Race to Dubai (not otherwise exempt) is also in the field along with newly-minted pro Nick Dunlap (a current-year tournament winner, not otherwise exempt). Højgaard, a member of last year’s European Ryder Cup team, recently was runner-up at the Farmers Insurance Open.