Tiger Woods opens The Genesis Invitational in 72 after shank on final hole

After completing the Hero, Woods professed an intent to play roughly one TOUR event a month this season, and his start at The Genesis shows he is on the right track. Woods’ ankle looked to hold up fine Thursday, and he had plenty of speed (averaging 304.1 yards off the tee), but inherent competitive rust perhaps held him back from going low on a day where Riviera was gettable (Cantlay took the early clubhouse lead at 7-under 64). Woods hit eight of 14 fairways, 10 of 18 greens, and took 30 putts in the opening round.