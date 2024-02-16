In season of comeback stories, Gary Woodland and Will Zalatoris fit right in

“What Gary has gone through and what his whole family has gone through is scary, right?” said Woods, a close friend who extended him the invitation to play this week. “I just thought it was so important for him to be out here with us. It couldn’t have been any better with the group. JT gave him a lot of grief, I gave him a lot of grief, they gave me a lot of grief. It was great interaction and it’s great to have Gary out here playing.”