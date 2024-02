Purse breakdown: The Genesis Invitational

The iconic Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, plays host once again to The Genesis Invitational, the third Signature Event of the season. Tournament host Tiger Woods returns to action for his season debut along with the Aon Swing 5, highlighted by Charley Hoffman after a playoff loss at the WM Phoenix Open. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland highlight the 70-man, star-studded field this week in Los Angeles.