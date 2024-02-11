PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
WM Phoenix Open, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 action at the WM Phoenix Open will resume Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. local time after inclement weather and frost caused delays at TPC Scottsdale.

    Nick Taylor leads by one after six holes of his third round. The final round will begin on Sunday following the completion of the third round.

    The highest-attended event on the PGA TOUR calendar features the signature 16th hole. The iconic par 3 is known for its raucous environment, with patron attendance at the "People's Open" reaching up to 200,000 guests during previous Saturday rounds.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and FREE at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.




    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    SUNDAY

    Marquee Group

    • Scottie Scheffler, Maverick McNealy, Doug Ghim

    Featured Groups

    • Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Ryan Fox
    • Sahith Theegala, Nick Taylor, Andrew Novak

    Featured holes

    • 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

