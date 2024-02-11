WM Phoenix Open, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 action at the WM Phoenix Open will resume Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. local time after inclement weather and frost caused delays at TPC Scottsdale.
Nick Taylor leads by one after six holes of his third round. The final round will begin on Sunday following the completion of the third round.
The highest-attended event on the PGA TOUR calendar features the signature 16th hole. The iconic par 3 is known for its raucous environment, with patron attendance at the "People's Open" reaching up to 200,000 guests during previous Saturday rounds.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPINGS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
- Scottie Scheffler, Maverick McNealy, Doug Ghim
Featured Groups
- Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Ryan Fox
- Sahith Theegala, Nick Taylor, Andrew Novak
Featured holes
- 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4)