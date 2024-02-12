Scottie Scheffler’s three-peat bid at WM Phoenix Open falls short

Arnold Palmer (1961-63) is the only player to three-peat at the WM Phoenix Open, an event that dates to 1932. Scheffler couldn’t match that mark, but he retains his No. 1 spot on the Official World Golf Ranking and moves to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings. The Texan is safely one of golf’s greatest ball-strikers, as exemplified this week; he ranked No. 2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and No. 1 in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course. He ranked 58th around the green, though, and 44th in Putting. That held him back from a historic weekend at TPC Scottsdale. It’s a solid showing, but it leaves a sting.