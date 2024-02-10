Count Jim Knous’ pro golf career as a win

Knous reminisced Saturday on how he fell in love with the game, laughing that his dad probably loves golf more than he does (delivering this line with a smile and wink). He loved Ernie Els as a kid – “just that silky smooth swing that he has” – and he was addicted to seeing the world’s best battle it out. “Those guys made me want to live the dream,” he said of the late 1990s Tiger/Ernie era. He wanted to see how good he could get, and he got pretty good – highlights include earning his TOUR card, an ace at Torrey Pines and sharing the 54-hole lead at the 2021 Fortinet Championship. But most cherished, he said, were the experiences with his family.