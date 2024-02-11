My morning with the Breakfast Club at WM Phoenix Open

The gates opened at 7:16 a.m., and the Mounties dashed – along with the Marios and the eagles, some wizards, astronauts, Happy Gilmore and more. Some sprinted, others jogged, and others walked behind. A few minutes later, a second wave of runners emerged, having been kept behind the initial gate (a couple hundred yards behind) until the Opening of the Gates. By now the rain was at a steady drip; my shoes were water-logged and precipitation was dripping down my Buffalo Bills hat. I joined the stragglers in walking from the gates to No. 16; the scene reminded of the minutes shortly after a bar’s closing time, when the lights come on and customers steadily migrate toward the exit. That exit was the 16th hole, where the noise was starting to build to a fever pitch as the resumption of Round 2 was imminent. The buzz emanating from the stadium, though, suggested high levels of crowd energy, not unlike the fourth quarter of a Bills game.