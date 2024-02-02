Thomas Detry leads Patrick Cantlay by one at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2 Min Read
Written by Associated Press
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Patrick Cantlay has had a busy week as a member of the PGA TOUR Policy Board. It didn’t seem to affect his day job at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, however.
On a surprising day of weather when umbrellas gave way to sunglasses, Cantlay saved par five times and had eight birdies at Spyglass Hill Golf Course for an 8-under 64 that left him one shot behind Thomas Detry of Belgium.
Detry worked his own short-game magic at the end, chipping in from thick, damp rough for birdie on the 18th at Spyglass to finish with three straight birdies and a 63. Farmers Insurance Open winner Matthieu Pavon had the best round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, closing with four birdies over the last five holes for a 65.
Rory McIlroy was among the leaders at 6-under, coming off five birdies in seven holes, until he three-putted for bogey followed by a costly two-stroke penalty that derailed his back nine.
The 80-man field — the strongest and smallest for Pebble Beach, which is now a signature event offering a $20 million purse — was mostly happy they weren’t drenched from a forecast that suggested even more rain on top of the 1.5 inches that dropped overnight.
Detry had 10 birdies by keeping the ball in play off the tee, key on a week of players being able to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the short grass. The chip-in certainly helped.
“I felt pretty comfortable I would put it within 3 feet, to be honest,” Detry said. “And it rolled nicely, just trickled in the hole. It was lovely to watch.”
Cantlay has been a central figure as one of six Player Directors on the PGA TOUR Policy Board that finalized a deal Tuesday night for a $3 billion investment that includes equity ownership for players, as well as the formation of PGA TOUR Enterprises.
“I think you have to compartmentalize,” Cantlay said. “When you’re doing what you’re doing you have to be as focused as you can be. Maybe it’s a little harder with all the distractions, but resolve to do as best I can in focusing at the task at hand.
“And I thought I did a good job of that today at Spyglass.”
Rickie Fowler has been on a roller coaster start to his season. He finished toward the bottom of the pack at The Sentry and missed the cut at The American Express. He bounced back with a 67 at Spyglass Hill.