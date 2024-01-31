See the pro-am teams for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Josh Allen and Keith Mitchell will team for the third consecutive AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
This week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be played as a Signature Event for the first time, with 80 professionals competing across four rounds on the Monterey Peninsula. The Pebble Beach twist: each professional is paired with an amateur partner for the first two rounds.
The first two rounds will be contested across Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course; each pro-am team (one professional and one amateur) will play one course Thursday and the other course Friday. The professional competition (individual stroke play) and the pro-am team competition (better ball, handicapped) will run concurrently.
The final two rounds (professionals only) will be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links. There will not be a cut for professionals. The winning pro-am team will be crowned after 36 holes; amateurs will not compete during the third and fourth rounds.
Here are seven notable pro-am pairings for Thursday/Friday play on the Monterey Peninsula:
• Keith Mitchell and Josh Allen: For the third consecutive year, Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen will compete alongside University of Georgia product Mitchell, who has become a rabid Bills fan.
• Keegan Bradley and Tom Brady: The retired Brady won six Super Bowls as quarterback of Bradley's beloved New England Patriots.
• Beau Hossler and Aaron Rodgers: Longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers (now with the New York Jets) pairs with seven-year TOUR pro Hossler.
• Emiliano Grillo and Pau Gasol: Six-time NBA All-Star Gasol, who retired in 2021, will play with reigning Charles Schwab Challenge winner Grillo.
• Matt Kuchar and Steve Young: The San Francisco 49ers' Hall of Fame quarterback Young will play alongside nine-time TOUR winner Kuchar.
• Maverick McNealy and Condoleezza Rice: It's a Stanford Cardinal-infused pairing, as former Secretary of State Rice (who served as Stanford provost and later as a political science professor) teams with Stanford alum McNealy.
• Jordan Spieth and Chris Kempczinski: McDonald's CEO Kempczinski will play alongside three-time major winner Spieth.
See below for the full pro-am team lineup at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Amateur handicaps are noted in parentheses.)