See the pro-am teams for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Josh Allen and Keith Mitchell will team for the third consecutive AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    This week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be played as a Signature Event for the first time, with 80 professionals competing across four rounds on the Monterey Peninsula. The Pebble Beach twist: each professional is paired with an amateur partner for the first two rounds.

    The first two rounds will be contested across Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course; each pro-am team (one professional and one amateur) will play one course Thursday and the other course Friday. The professional competition (individual stroke play) and the pro-am team competition (better ball, handicapped) will run concurrently.

    The final two rounds (professionals only) will be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links. There will not be a cut for professionals. The winning pro-am team will be crowned after 36 holes; amateurs will not compete during the third and fourth rounds.

    Here are seven notable pro-am pairings for Thursday/Friday play on the Monterey Peninsula:

    Keith Mitchell and Josh Allen: For the third consecutive year, Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen will compete alongside University of Georgia product Mitchell, who has become a rabid Bills fan.

    Keegan Bradley and Tom Brady: The retired Brady won six Super Bowls as quarterback of Bradley's beloved New England Patriots.

    Beau Hossler and Aaron Rodgers: Longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers (now with the New York Jets) pairs with seven-year TOUR pro Hossler.

    Emiliano Grillo and Pau Gasol: Six-time NBA All-Star Gasol, who retired in 2021, will play with reigning Charles Schwab Challenge winner Grillo.

    Matt Kuchar and Steve Young: The San Francisco 49ers' Hall of Fame quarterback Young will play alongside nine-time TOUR winner Kuchar.

    Maverick McNealy and Condoleezza Rice: It's a Stanford Cardinal-infused pairing, as former Secretary of State Rice (who served as Stanford provost and later as a political science professor) teams with Stanford alum McNealy.

    Jordan Spieth and Chris Kempczinski: McDonald's CEO Kempczinski will play alongside three-time major winner Spieth.

    See below for the full pro-am team lineup at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Amateur handicaps are noted in parentheses.)

    PGA TOUR
