AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Final round delayed by weather
1 Min Read
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links. (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a potentially historic storm system hitting California on Sunday, the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been suspended.
The final round will now start no earlier than 10 a.m. PT, with the potential for further delays to come as high winds and heavy rains hit the California coast. The tournament also has announced that the course is closed to spectators and volunteers, and all tournament facilities are currently closed.
Wyndham Clark holds a one-shot lead over Ludvig Åberg after shooting a course-record 60 on Saturday. His record round may be enough to give him his third PGA TOUR title if the tournament cannot resume. Clark also won last year’s Wells Fargo Championship and U.S. Open.
“The wind is our biggest concern right now for safety,” Gary Young, the PGA TOUR’s chief referee, told Golf Channel on Saturday night. “I think we’ve made pretty good adjustments to green speeds that we could probably keep balls at rest up until about 40 mph. Once we get north of that it’s going to be pretty difficult. If we get those rain amounts I’m talking about, that will probably play into the decision as well.”
Pebble Beach is expected to receive several inches of rain and wind gusts up to 60 mph on Sunday. The course also is expected to receive close to a half-inch of rain on Monday morning. Young told Golf Channel that the final round would need to start by 10:15 a.m. PT on Monday to be completed.
“We’re already dealing with a very soggy golf course and at that point, we’re making the decision whether or not we think that the standards for professional golf are there,” Young told Golf Channel.