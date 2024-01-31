Wild weather expected at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Weather will play a factor at this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with anticipated gnarly conditions on the Monterey Peninsula already closing Wednesday’s practice round to spectators. Sustained breezes should provide challenging shot values on the California cliffs – if conditions remain playable.
This year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am features a reimagined format as a Signature Event with 80 professionals. Each professional will compete alongside an amateur partner for the first two rounds (one round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, one round at Spyglass Hill Golf Course), with the final two rounds – professionals only – played at Pebble Beach. The reduced field from years past will offer more flexibility if play is delayed due to weather, which appears likely based on current forecasting.
Heavy rain and windy conditions are expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, with steady winds of 20-30 mph that could reach 45 mph. Showers are likely Thursday and Friday, with up to 1.2 inches of rain expected before the skies are slated to clear for a relatively pleasant Saturday.
Sunday could be a different matter, though. The forecast calls for an inch of rain and sustained winds of 25-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.
“I think all the holes that are exposed and right on the coastline … I'd say that seven, eight, nine, 10 stretch is going to be pretty gnarly if the weather is what we're expecting,” Rory McIlroy said Tuesday. “It can change and hopefully it does, but yeah, I think we're going to have to just knuckle down and get through some of those tough stretches.”
It’s a contrast from the sunny skies and light breezes early week when several players posted scenic photos to their social media channels.
“It’s hard to believe when you see this place like it was yesterday and today that the weather can get as bad as it looks like it's going to get,” Justin Thomas said Tuesday.
A wind advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. local time Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, as the region braces for what is known as an atmospheric river.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we will not be opening the course to the public for Wednesday’s practice rounds,” the tournament posted on X, formerly Twitter. “The safety of our fans is our top priority, and tomorrow’s predicted weather conditions make it challenging to proceed.”
The Monterey Peninsula typically receives more than 50% of its yearly rainfall between December and February, a pattern that has impacted several AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Ams through the years. Last year’s event required a Monday finish, with heavy rains rendering some greens unplayable on Sunday. The 1996 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was canceled after 36 holes due to weekend rain, and the final round in 1998 was delayed more than six months before a winner was crowned the day after the PGA Championship in August.
The event’s 2024 iteration looks to be wet and wild once again.