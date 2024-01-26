Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Stephen Jaeger leads the field by one stroke at 12-under par following a second-round 64, with Nicolai Højgaard just behind him at 11-under. The leaderboard at Torrey Pines features plenty of international flavor at the top with Belgian Thomas Detry and Frenchman Matthieu Pavon joining Germany's Jaeger and Denmark's Højgaard. Tony Finau is in contention, sitting T5 at 9-under, with the third and final rounds both taking place on the South Course.