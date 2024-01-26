Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Friday from Torrey Pines Golf Course. "Moving Day" comes a day earlier this week with the event starting on Wednesday and finishing on Saturday. The West Coast Swing continues with plenty of young talent joined by some of the biggest names in the game all vying for FedExCup points.
Stephen Jaeger leads the field by one stroke at 12-under par following a second-round 64, with Nicolai Højgaard just behind him at 11-under. The leaderboard at Torrey Pines features plenty of international flavor at the top with Belgian Thomas Detry and Frenchman Matthieu Pavon joining Germany's Jaeger and Denmark's Højgaard. Tony Finau is in contention, sitting T5 at 9-under, with the third and final rounds both taking place on the South Course.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS)
- Saturday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Main feed: noon-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 1-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 1-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:45-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:45-2 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 12:30-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:30-2:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday-Saturday: 3-8 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPINGS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
- 1:10 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker (South Course, 10th tee)
Featured Groups
- 12:50 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Adam Schenk, Parker Coody (South Course, first tee)
- 12:50 p.m.: Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Austin Eckroat (South Course, 10th tee)
Featured Holes
- All on the South Course: Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
- Linear window: 3-8 p.m. ET
- Stream 1: Finish Patrick Cantlay, Adam Schenk, Parker Coody (then pick up Chesson Hadley, Xander Schauffele, Charley Hoffman in progress)
- Stream 2: Finish Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker (then pick up Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes, Maverick McNealy in progress)
- Stream 3: Featured hole – No. 16 (par 3)
- Stream 4: Featured hole – No. 8 (par 3)