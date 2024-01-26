PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15H AGO

Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Friday from Torrey Pines Golf Course. "Moving Day" comes a day earlier this week with the event starting on Wednesday and finishing on Saturday. The West Coast Swing continues with plenty of young talent joined by some of the biggest names in the game all vying for FedExCup points.

    Stephen Jaeger leads the field by one stroke at 12-under par following a second-round 64, with Nicolai Højgaard just behind him at 11-under. The leaderboard at Torrey Pines features plenty of international flavor at the top with Belgian Thomas Detry and Frenchman Matthieu Pavon joining Germany's Jaeger and Denmark's Højgaard. Tony Finau is in contention, sitting T5 at 9-under, with the third and final rounds both taking place on the South Course.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS)
    • Saturday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturday
    Stream 1Main feed: 12:15-3 p.m. Main feed: noon-2 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-8 p.m.Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 1-3 p.m.Marquee group: 1-2 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-8 p.m.Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 12:45-3 p.m.Featured groups: 12:45-2 p.m.
    Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 12:30-3 p.m.Featured holes: 12:30-2:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday-Saturday: 3-8 p.m.


    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    • 1:10 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker (South Course, 10th tee)

    Featured Groups

    • 12:50 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Adam Schenk, Parker Coody (South Course, first tee)
    • 12:50 p.m.: Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Austin Eckroat (South Course, 10th tee)

    Featured Holes

    • All on the South Course: Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
    • Linear window: 3-8 p.m. ET
      • Stream 1: Finish Patrick Cantlay, Adam Schenk, Parker Coody (then pick up Chesson Hadley, Xander Schauffele, Charley Hoffman in progress)
      • Stream 2: Finish Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker (then pick up Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes, Maverick McNealy in progress)
      • Stream 3: Featured hole – No. 16 (par 3)
      • Stream 4: Featured hole – No. 8 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    Tony Finau returns to elite speed off tee at Torrey Pines thanks to off-season training

    Stephan Jaeger eagles final hole for 64, takes lead at Farmers Insurance Open

    Why Daniel Berger is using 13-year-old irons at Farmers Insurance Open

    Aldrich Potgieter, 19, becomes youngest Korn Ferry Tour winner

    The First Look

    Power Rankings

    For feel player Xiong, less is more

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.