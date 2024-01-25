PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Thursday from Torrey Pines Golf Course. And you read that right. This week's event started on Wednesday and will finish on Saturday. The West Coast Swing continues with plenty of young talent joined by some of the biggest names in the game all vying for FedExCup points.

    Kevin Yu leads after Round 1 with an 8-under 64 on the North Course. Patrick Cantlay and Ryo Hisatsune remain one back.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Friday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS)
    • Saturday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main feed: noon-3 p.m. Main feed: noon-2 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-7 p.m.Featured group: 3-8 p.m.Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 12:15-3 p.m.Marquee group: 1-3 p.m.Marquee group: 1-2 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-7 p.m.Featured group: 3-8 p.m.Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 12:30-3 p.m.Featured groups: 12:45-3 p.m.Featured groups: 12:45-2 p.m.
    Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: noon-3 p.m.Featured holes: 12:15-3 p.m.Featured holes: 12:15-2:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Friday-Saturday: 3-8 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    Thursday

    Marquee group

    • 12:23 p.m.: Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele (North Course, 10th tee)

    Featured groups

    • 12:34 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee (North Course, 10th tee)
    • 1:18 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay (South Course, first tee)

    Featured holes

    All on the South Course: Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

