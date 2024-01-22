For feel player Norman Xiong, less is more

Xiong is a feel player, and that feel was cultivated early. His first instructor (and his only swing coach to this day) was his uncle James, the brother of his mom Jing. They started in Guam at the driving range and progressed to the Admiral Nimitz Golf Course, an executive track on a military base. Xiong was a fast learner and traveled to San Diego for the 2004 Junior World Golf Championships, finishing second to Sahith Theegala in the 6-and-under division. That’s when the wheels were set in motion for Xiong to move to San Diego with his uncle and his mom, who worked two waitress jobs after they settled to support her son’s golf dreams.