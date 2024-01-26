Tony Finau returns to elite speed off tee at Torrey Pines thanks to offseason training

But gaining the distance back was only part of the reason Finau tried to get stronger. The six-time PGA TOUR winner dealt with some nagging knee issues last season. He spent his offseason training with the Utah Jazz, focusing primarily on his lower body. He is still around 200 pounds but has more muscle than last summer. Finau, 34, hoped the strength training would help eliminate those issues, too. So far, so good. He feels healthy and is already making his third start of the TOUR season.