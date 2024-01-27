Torrey Pines shows its teeth, sets up crowded Farmers Insurance Open finale

Jaeger hopes to buck the trend. Alone atop the leaderboard, it’s the first time he has held a lead on the PGA TOUR entering a final round. It’s only the fourth round where he’s held a lead/co-lead in 129 TOUR events. Jaeger was 14-under through seven holes, with Pavon, Højgaard and Detry being the only golfers within six shots of the lead. But quickly, Jaeger began to feel the same pressure that Torrey Pines had put on the rest of the field. He missed long of the green on the par-3 eighth and couldn’t get up and down for par. He failed to take advantage of the gettable par-5 ninth after driving it in the rough. Errant tee shots at par-3 11th and par-4 12th led to two more bogeys. Just like that, more than a dozen players at 7- and 8-under had life.