APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational: How to watch final round from Torrey
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The final round of the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational takes place Sunday from the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course and will be broadcast live on Golf Channel.
The first round was played Saturday on the North Course at Torrey Pines while the final round of the PGA TOUR Farmers Insurance Open was contested on the South Course. On Sunday, the APGA event moves to the South Course.
Amateur Kris Stiles sits tied at the top of the leaderboard with Floridians Gabe Lench and Chase Johnson after they each carded rounds of 2-under 70. Andrew Walker (71) is one shot back. Stiles is in the field as the top player in the 2023-24 Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking.
Starting in 2020, Farmers Insurance has hosted the APGA Invitational in tandem with the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. The event has created a unique opportunity for members of the APGA Tour to compete on the highest level. In 2022, the event made its national TV debut on Golf Channel as the first-ever broadcast of an APGA Tour event.
Established in 2010, the APGA Tour is a non-profit organization with the mission to prepare African Americans and other minority golfers to compete and win at the highest level of professional golf, both on tour and in the golf industry. This is accomplished through professional tournaments, career development and mentoring sessions. The 2023 season marks the 11th year the PGA TOUR has supported the APGA Tour.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television: Sunday, 5-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, streaming on Peacock)