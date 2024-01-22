Power Rankings: Farmers Insurance Open

With calm and dry conditions throughout the week, both courses will have every opportunity to present their best selves. Waves of precipitation in the days leading up to the tournament will have softened the turf, so dare it be stated that there will be more bark than bite for a change. Aside from the customary potential for a marine layer across the properties in the morning, sunshine will peek around and in between clouds all week. Daytime temperatures should eclipse 60 degrees. Wind will be a non-factor.