The First Look: Nick Dunlap looks to go back-to-back, Max Homa defends at Farmers Insurance Open

FIELD NOTES: Dunlap, who became the first amateur winner on the PGA TOUR in 33 years, returns to action. He won The American Express by one stroke after calmly rolling in 6-foot par saver on the 72nd hole in the desert. Dunlap was a celebrated amateur before his impressive win at The American Express, having won both the U.S. Junior Amateur and the U.S. Amateur. He became the second-youngest winner on TOUR in 90 years with his win and while he’s still just a college sophomore at the University of Alabama (who was likely en route to earning his TOUR card via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program) he’s earned a TOUR card with his win, if he chooses to take it… Homa is back in action for the first time since The Sentry, where he finished T14. Homa’s win at Torrey Pines was his lone TOUR title last year, although he won the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour in November. He will be one of seven past champions teeing it up… Plenty of other TOUR members with hearty resumes and California ties are in the field including former FedExCup champ Patrick Cantlay, multi-time TOUR winner Xander Schauffele and Sahith Theegala, who broke through for his first TOUR win at the Fortinet Championship and finished T4 at Torrey Pines last year… Ryan Fox and Adrian Meronk will make their first starts as PGA TOUR members. Both Fox (fifth) and Meronk (fourth) earned their TOUR cards by finishing in the top 10 in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai in 2023. This marks Meronk’s 15th overall start on TOUR and Fox’s 34th… Daniel Berger will tee it up for the second week in a row as he returns from an 18-month absence on TOUR due to injury. Berger last played Torrey Pines in 2022, where he finished 20th and finished T39 last week at The American Express in his return to action… Other notables in the field include Ludvig Åberg, who’s making his Farmers Insurance Open debut, Collin Morikawa, who finished third last year, Tony Finau, Shane Lowry, last year’s runner-up Keegan Bradley and another pair of TOUR winners on the comeback trail in Will Zalatoris and Gary Woodland… Christiaan Bezuidenhout, thanks to his runner-up result at The American Express, moved inside the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 after previously being unranked. Schauffele also moved from T13 to seventh in the standings after his T3 in La Quinta.