How to watch Round 2 of The RSM Classic: Live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Sea Island Golf Club for the final FedExCup Fall event. It's the final opportunity for players to secure their top 125 and status in The Next 10.
The first round was suspended due to darkness. Austin Eckroat and Denny McCarthy led at the conclusion of the round after matching 65s.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television: Friday, noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Radio: Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
PGA TOUR LIVE
|Friday
|Stream 1
|Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured Group: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+:
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Featured Groups: 8:00 a.m. ET – 3:00 p.m. ET
Round 1 Featured Groups completing their rounds
8:00 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Billy Horschel, Russell Henley (15th Hole Seaside Course)
8:00 a..m. – Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Harris English (14th Hole Seaside Course)
Round 2 Featured Groups
9:37 a.m. - Camilo Villegas, Billy Horschel, Russell Henley (10th tee Plantation Course)
10:54 a.m. – Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg, Corey Conners (1st tee Seaside Course)
Linear TV Window: 12 p.m. ET-3 p.m. ET
*Once Villegas/Henley/Horschel finish their second round, we will join Brian Harman, Chris Kirk and Brendon Todd in progress for the final few holes of their second round on the Seaside Course.