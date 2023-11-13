Monday qualifiers: The RSM Classic

Notes: Made six birdies against two bogeys to earn spot in qualifier playoff, then advanced with a birdie on the first extra hole … Finished No. 30 on 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn final available 2024 PGA TOUR card via season-long standings … First earned PGA TOUR card via 2019 Korn Ferry Tour; he won that year’s The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club and finished No. 18 on season-long standings … Has made 135 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, including six top-five finishes … Prior to earning Korn Ferry Tour status in 2016, played four seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.