Monday qualifiers: The RSM Classic
Jacob Solomon, Rafael Campos, Matt Atkins, Curtis Thompson qualify for PGA TOUR season finale
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR's season finale has arrived, with high stakes at The RSM Classic as players jockey to secure status and eligibility across various bubbles including Nos. 51-60 on the FedExCup Fall standings (The Next 10 for access to two Signature Events), the top 125 (for exempt 2024 TOUR status) and Nos. 126-150 (for conditionally exempt 2024 TOUR status).
Sea Island Golf Club in coastal Georgia is typically an idyllic setting to conclude the year, but with this year's RSM marking the season-ending cutoff for status and eligibility, the tension is already palpable.
In the meantime, The RSM Classic offered four spots via Monday's open qualifier, contested at Brunswick (Georgia) Country Club. The four players to qualify were Jacob Solomon, Rafael Campos, Matt Atkins and Curtis Thompson.
Solomon earned medalist honors with a 6-under 64, while the latter three advanced through an 8-for-3 twilight playoff, after eight players carded 4-under 66.
In a twist, Tommy Gainey was able to withdraw from the qualifier mid-playoff as he earned a spot in the field on his number after Geoff Ogilvy's WD. Those who failed to advance via the playoff: Michael Blair, Ben Silverman, Will Chandler and amateur Maxwell Moldovan.
Here's a capsule look at the four qualifiers for The RSM Classic:
Jacob Solomon (6-under 64)
Age: 26
Hometown: San Ramon, California
Alma mater: Auburn University
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 1
Best PGA TOUR finish: T60, 2023 U.S. Open
Notes: Made seven birdies against one bogey in qualifying round … Was a Korn Ferry Tour rookie in 2023, finishing No. 66 on season-long standings to retain full status for 2024 … Made his PGA TOUR debut at this year’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, opening with a 2-under 68 en route to making the cut … Enjoys playing the guitar, a talent he has cultivated since elementary school … California native who attended Auburn’s iconic 2013 “Kick Six” Iron Bowl game to defeat Alabama, while on an unofficial recruiting visit, inspiring him to become a Tiger.
Rafael Campos (4-under 66, advanced via playoff)
Age: 35
Hometown: San Juan, Puerto Rico
Alma mater: Virginia Commonwealth
PGA TOUR starts: 55
Cuts made: 25
Best PGA TOUR finish: T2, 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship
Notes: Made six birdies against two bogeys to earn spot in qualifier playoff, then advanced with a birdie on the first extra hole … Finished No. 30 on 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn final available 2024 PGA TOUR card via season-long standings … First earned PGA TOUR card via 2019 Korn Ferry Tour; he won that year’s The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club and finished No. 18 on season-long standings … Has made 135 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, including six top-five finishes … Prior to earning Korn Ferry Tour status in 2016, played four seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
Matt Atkins (4-under 66, advanced via playoff)
Age: 32
Hometown: Owensboro, Kentucky
Alma mater: University of South Carolina-Aiken
PGA TOUR starts: 24
Cuts made: 8
Best PGA TOUR finish: T22, 2018 Corales Puntacana Championship
Notes: Made five birdies against one bogey to earn spot in qualifier playoff … Has made 157 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a victory at 2017 El Bosque Mexico Championship … Finished No. 108 on 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List, making 14 cuts in 21 starts but going without a top-10 finish … Earned first TOUR card via the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour, finishing No. 19 on season-long standings … Missed at First Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry last month, but he retains conditional Korn Ferry Tour status as a past champion.
Curtis Thompson (4-under 66, advanced via playoff)
Age: 30
Hometown: Plantation, Florida
Alma mater: LSU
PGA TOUR starts: 32
Cuts made: 10
Best PGA TOUR finish: T7, 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Notes: Made four birdies and an eagle against two bogeys to earn spot in qualifier playoff … Has made 156 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a victory at 2020 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank … Finished No. 155 on 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List, making eight cuts in 24 starts … Earned first TOUR card through Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020-21 combined season, finishing No. 21 on season-long standings … Brother of longtime TOUR pro Nicholas Thompson and LPGA veteran Lexi Thompson … Set to compete at Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry later this month.