Top amateur David Ford fulfills dream alongside identical twin at RSM Classic



The RSM Classic will serve as the crescendo of a jam-packed 2023 that furthered David’s rise. It started with the win at the Jones Cup and included a Walker Cup appearance, a fifth-place finish at the World Amateur Team Championship, ACC Player of the Year honors and his TOUR debut. He is the top performer for a North Carolina team considered by most as the favorite for the NCAA Championships. He has the lowest scoring average in Tar Heel history. He sank the winning putt for the U.S. Team during the Walker Cup at the Old Course at St Andrews. David also earned an exemption to the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard through his appearance in the Palmer Cup.

