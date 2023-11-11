The First Look: The RSM Classic

FIELD NOTES: Adam Svensson looks to successfully defend at Sea Island. Svensson, who hasn’t missed a cut on TOUR since the Travelers Championship in June, will make his fifth start of the FedExCup Fall. There has never been a back-to-back winner at The RSM Classic… Ludvig Åberg is back in action on TOUR as he looks to continue his fine global play over the last few months. In his last seven worldwide starts, Åberg, chasing a top-50 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking by the end of the year for a Masters invite, hasn’t finished worse than a tie for 14th… Open Championship winner Brian Harman tees it up for the first time since the TOUR Championship. Harman, who finished second last year at The RSM Classic, has two other top-10 finishes at Sea Island, where he is a resident… There are plenty of St. Simons Island, Georgia, residents in the field including Love III, Zach Johnson, Harris English, Keith Mitchell and Patton Kizzire. Despite the hearty number of TOUR players who live in the area, none have actually won The RSM Classic. Kevin Kisner won in 2015 but he was living in Sea Island only because his home in South Carolina was being renovated at the time… Kisner, who also lost in a playoff in 2020 at Sea Island to go along with his 2015 title, is teeing it up… Padraig Harrington, who won his sixth title on PGA TOUR Champions two weeks ago at Boca Raton is playing The RSM Classic for the first time since 2017… Billy Horschel is back in action on TOUR for the first time since his season-best fourth-place result at the Wyndham Championship. Horschel notched three top-20 finishes in four starts on the DP World Tour across September and October. Horschel lost in a playoff at Sea Island in 2016… Other notables in the field at Sea Island who made it to the TOUR Championship but haven’t played since include Russell Henley and Corey Conners. Both Conners and Henley have five top-10 results this season including a victory.