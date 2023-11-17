FedExCup Fall update: Sam Ryder solidifies positioning in The Next 10, eyes first TOUR win

Two-time PGA TOUR winner Troy Merritt entered this week at No. 123 in the FedExCup Fall. He shot 77 in the first round, however, and even a valiant second-round 64, was not enough for him to make the weekend. The 38-year-old is now projected to move from No. 123 to No. 126 in the standings, his future no longer in his hands.



Needing a birdie on his last hole to make the cut, University of Texas alumni Doug Ghim made par to shoot 67. He is projected to move from No. 121 to No. 125. The bubble boy will not be around to play for his PGA TOUR card this weekend, though, and awaits his fate.



Carl Yuan needed a big week at Sea Island. Entering the tournament squarely on the 125th spot, a bogey-free, second-round 70 put the 26-year-old safely inside the cut line and within range of locking up a 2024 PGA TOUR card. Sitting in 32nd place through two rounds, he is now projected to move to 120th in the FedExCup Fall standings.



An opening-round 67 on the Seaside Course boded well for the Swede Henrik Norlander’s chances, but a double bogey on his first hole Friday, followed by five bogeys, pushed him just outside of the cut line. The Swede entered the week at No. 126 in the standings and will not be able to crack the top 125 by week’s end.